In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Danny Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under with Kevin Streelman, Robby Shelton, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, and Talor Gooch; Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Davis, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 184 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.