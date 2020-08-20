Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Talor Gooch and Ian Poulter; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 13th, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

Berger hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Berger chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.

Berger his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.