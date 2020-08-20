Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 8 under; Tommy Fleetwood and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Wolff, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Conners's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Conners chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Conners to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.