  • Collin Morikawa putts himself to an even-par first round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa birdies No. 7 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.