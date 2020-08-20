-
Collin Morikawa putts himself to an even-par first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa birdies No. 7 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his round tied for 64th at even par; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Collin Morikawa missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Morikawa's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Morikawa chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
