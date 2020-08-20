-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Chez Reavie in the first round at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reavie finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Chez Reavie's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
