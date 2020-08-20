-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
August 20, 2020
Round Recaps
THE NORTHERN TRUST Charity Challenge highlights
On Wednesday prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman competed in a nine-hole competition on the back nine at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts using the Wolf-format for a bonus pool of $150,000 funded by title sponsor Northern Trust. The bonus pool charitable dollars will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in support of COVID-19 relief.
Charley Hoffman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Daniel Berger, Sebastián Muñoz, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, Hoffman hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 132 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 18th, Hoffman hit his 121 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.
