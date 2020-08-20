Charley Hoffman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Daniel Berger, Sebastián Muñoz, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Hoffman hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 132 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 18th, Hoffman hit his 121 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 6 under for the round.