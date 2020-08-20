-
Charles Howell III posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Charles Howell III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Howell III finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under with Kevin Streelman, Robby Shelton, Danny Lee, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, and Talor Gooch; Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Davis, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Charles Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Howell III had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Howell III's 181 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.
