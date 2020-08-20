In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ortiz's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Ortiz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 2 under for the round.