In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Tringale hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Tringale chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Tringale's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.