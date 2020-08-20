-
Cameron Smith comes back from a rocky start in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Cameron Smith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Cameron Smith to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Smith chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Smith chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
