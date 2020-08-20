Cameron Davis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cameron Davis had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Davis's 193 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Davis had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 7 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 8 under for the round.