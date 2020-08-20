-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
THE NORTHERN TRUST Charity Challenge highlights
On Wednesday prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman competed in a nine-hole competition on the back nine at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts using the Wolf-format for a bonus pool of $150,000 funded by title sponsor Northern Trust. The bonus pool charitable dollars will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in support of COVID-19 relief.
Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 82nd at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Champ chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, Champ hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
