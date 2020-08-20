Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. An finished his round in 88th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, An chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to even for the round.

On his second stroke on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, An went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, An's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, An had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, An's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved An to 5 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, An's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.