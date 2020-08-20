Bud Cauley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Cauley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Cauley to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, after his drive went to the native area Cauley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Cauley to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Cauley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cauley at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.