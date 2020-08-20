In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bubba Watson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Charley Hoffman, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen; Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Davis, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Kevin Streelman, Robby Shelton, Danny Lee, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, and Talor Gooch are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Watson's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Watson's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Watson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Watson's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Watson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 6 under for the round.