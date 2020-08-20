-
Bryson DeChambeau finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put DeChambeau at even for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
DeChambeau hit his drive 298 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the 18th. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
