In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 4 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Garnett's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.