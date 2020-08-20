  • Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Brice Garnett makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Brice Garnett makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.