In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Stuard hit his 88 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stuard at even for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.