In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brian Harman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Harman's 81 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Harman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.