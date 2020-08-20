-
Brian Gay shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 71st at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Gay tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gay hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Gay got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Gay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
