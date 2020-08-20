-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Talor Gooch, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Todd's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Todd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
