Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 6 under; Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Steele hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 5 under for the round.

Steele hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.