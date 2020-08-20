In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 14 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Snedeker's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 2 over for the round.