-
-
Bo Hoag shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Bo Hoag makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
Hoag his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hoag's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.