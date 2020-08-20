-
Billy Horschel shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Billy Horschel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Talor Gooch, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
Horschel got a double bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Horschel to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 158 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
