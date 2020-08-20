-
Beau Hossler shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Beau Hossler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 110th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Sebastián Muñoz, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 15th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 4 over for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.
