Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Andrew Landry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.
Landry got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Landry's 108 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Landry had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
