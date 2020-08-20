Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Robby Shelton, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Sebastián Muñoz, and Talor Gooch are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 213-yard par-3 green eighth, Noren suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 231-yard par-3 11th, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

Noren hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.