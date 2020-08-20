In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Scott hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Davis are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Matthew Wolff, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Scott hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scott's 131 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Scott's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scott had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.