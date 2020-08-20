In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Schenk's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schenk's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 18th, Schenk hit his 95 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Schenk hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Schenk chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.