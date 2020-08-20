Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Long hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Long's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Long had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.