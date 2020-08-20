-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 6 under; Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Adam Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Hadwin hit his 223 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
