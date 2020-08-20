In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 69th at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ancer's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 516-yard par-4 14th, Ancer went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Ancer had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Ancer's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Ancer hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.