Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 61st at 10 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Zach Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Zach Johnson at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.