In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Xinjun Zhang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 11th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 11 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Zhang went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Zhang's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Zhang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Zhang at 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Zhang hit his tee shot 352 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Zhang at 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Zhang's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Zhang's tee shot went 321 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.