Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schauffele finished his round tied for 25th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

Xander Schauffele had a 373-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

Schauffele his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Schauffele hit his tee shot 338 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.