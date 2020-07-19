-
Xander Schauffele comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer tied for the lead at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Ryan Palmer carded a 4-under 68, while Tony Finau turned in a 3-under 69, getting them both to 9-under for tournament and tied for the lead heading into the weekend.
Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schauffele finished his round tied for 25th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
Xander Schauffele had a 373-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
At the 401-yard par-4 third, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
Schauffele his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th Schauffele hit his tee shot 338 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
