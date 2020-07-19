William McGirt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 69th at 13 over Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 8 under, and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McGirt's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 4 over for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McGirt's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 133 yards to the left intermediate rough, his fourth shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 11 over for the round.