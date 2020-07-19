Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 50th at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hovland's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hovland chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hovland his second shot was a drop and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.