Vijay Singh shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vijay Singh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Singh finished his round tied for 68th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 first, Singh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Singh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Singh to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Singh missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Singh to 3 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Singh's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
