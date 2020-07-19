In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tyler Duncan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 68th at 13 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Duncan to 7 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Duncan's his second shot went 21 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 9 over for the round.

Duncan his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 10 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Duncan to 12 over for the round.