  • 6-over 78 by Tony Finau in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.