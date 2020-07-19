In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day in 8th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 9 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Finau's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau chipped in his sixth shot, finishing with a bogey for the hole and moving Finau to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's his second shot went 23 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Finau's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 over for the round.