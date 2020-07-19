Tiger Woods hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 41st at 6 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Henrik Norlander, Jason Day, and Danny Willett are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Woods reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Woods at 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Woods's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Woods reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Woods's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Woods got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woods to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Woods hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Woods to 5 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Woods hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 4 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Woods reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Woods chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woods to 4 over for the round.