In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sung Kang hit 3 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round in 73rd at 16 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 5 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kang's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 7 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 6 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kang to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kang to 7 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Kang went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kang to 8 over for the round.