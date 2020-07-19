Stewart Cink hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 64th at 12 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cink's his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Cink chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Cink reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cink's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 7 over for the round.