Steve Stricker shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Steve Stricker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 26th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.
Stricker got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stricker hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stricker's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
