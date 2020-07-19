  • Si Woo Kim putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Si Woo Kim makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
