In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Henrik Norlander, and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Si Woo Kim got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 77 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.