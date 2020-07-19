-
Sergio Garcia shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
Highlights
Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 37th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Garcia's his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Garcia chipped in his third shot from 35 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Garcia's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Garcia's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
