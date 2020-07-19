-
-
Sepp Straka putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 19, 2020
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 71st at 11 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Danny Willett is in 4th at 6 under.
Sepp Straka got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.