Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 50th at 8 over Jon Rahm is in 1st at 14 under, Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under, and Henrik Norlander is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 4 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 6 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 7 over for the round.