In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 24th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 7 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Scheffler's tee shot went 316 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

Scheffler's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Scheffler to 5 over for the round.